The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has issued a stern warning to authorities, demanding urgent resolution of the ongoing crisis that has plagued the state for over a year. MUSU's press release indicates the severe impact of the conflict on the student community and criticizes both state and central governments for their perceived passivity.

The release highlights that what initially appeared to be an ethnic conflict has now evolved into a more complex situation involving external forces. MUSU claims that the crisis has escalated beyond mere communal clashes, and the government's failure to address the issue has exacerbated the situation.

"Despite the escalating severity of the crisis, both state and central governments have been alarmingly passive," the release states. "The government must not remain idle but should actively work towards resolving the conflict."

MUSU has warned that if their demands are not met, they will initiate various forms of agitation to press for action.