Manipur: UNLF (K) cadre arrested in Imphal on charges of extortion, vehicle and mobiles seized

Manipur Police on Sunday, December 21 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Kangleipak) [UNLF (K)] from the Lilong Bridge area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Konsam Romesh Meitei (44), a resident of Kongba Kshetri Leikai in Imphal East district. Police sources stated that the accused was actively involved in extortion activities on behalf of the banned outfit.

During the arrest, security personnel recovered several items from his possession, including two mobile handsets, one wallet, one Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler, which were seized as part of the investigation.

Police officials said further interrogation is underway to ascertain the extent of his involvement in extortion activities and to identify possible links with other members of the outfit. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and additional arrests are not being ruled out as the investigation progresses.