Four cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (P) were injured in a violent clash after a group of 15 to 20 individuals, suspected to be from the Arambai Tenggol (AT) group, entered the residence of Irengbam Nandakumar Singh (56), an alleged functionary of the UNLF, leading to a confrontation.

The clash took place in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai, near Kongpal Thong, on March 22.

During the altercation, four cadres of the UNLF(P) sustained blunt force injuries, reportedly caused by sticks.

There have also been reports of a few rounds of firing exchanged between both sides, though it is unclear whether anyone was injured from the gunshots.

Security forces swiftly responded to the incident, dispatching teams to the site. The injured UNLF(P) cadres were detained and immediately transported to a hospital for treatment. However, their injuries were non-life-threatening and were limited to blunt trauma, with no gunshot wounds reported. The cadres are currently stable and are not in any immediate danger.

On the same day, in follow up action on basis of input, security forces conducted a raid at the office of Arambai Tengol Unit-17 Khurai in Imphal East district.

During the operation, the following incriminating articles were seized: Hunting boots, four-wheelers, BP plates, helmets and jackets, approximately 15 grams of substance suspected to be heroin, Rifle slings, tactical belts, mobile phone and magazine pouch, wireless handset and charger, tear gas smoke shell, Bayonets, swords, stallion boxes, knee caps, banners/boards of AT-Unit 17, camouflage t-shirts and pants, military jackets, used Cartridges, live rounds, incriminating documents, among others.

In other operations, the security personnel seized: SBBL Guns, Improvised Projectile Launchers (Pompi), SBBL Gun local made, ammunition, shells in Imphal East; Bolt Action Single Barrel Guns and Bore ammunition from Henbung village in Senapati district; Pompi guns, rocket and country made Projectile Launching Weapon from K Langhnom and Khengjang in Kangpokpi district.