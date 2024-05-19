The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) led by Pambei observed “Kathokhrabasingee Ningshing Numit” at Nongpok Sanjenbam, on May 18.

During the observance, people and cadres of Pambei led UNLF led by Nongyai offered floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the course of 60 years of freedom struggle of the outfit.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the function, acting chairman of the outfit, M Nongyai said that no dialogue has been initiated with the Government of India after signing peace agreement between the two sides. The dialogue won't be on bureaucratic level rather will be held directly with the leaders of GoI, Nongyai added.

The peace dialogue may begin after a new government is formed at the Centre. The outfit will first prepare a white paper on their demands which may take some time, Nongyai also said.

Responding to media queries about the report that claimed some cadres of the outfit have surrendered to Assam Rifles, M Nongyai said that some cadres of the outfit staying in neighbouring country Myanmar informed them about the inconveniences they were encountering while staying in the country. So, the leaders of the outfit suggested them to come back Manipur.

He said that cadres in Myanmar have started their return journey cautiously through a safe route after taking consent from the outfit's leaders. But some of the cadres of Burma-based PDF intercepted the returning cadres and a gun-fight ensued between the two sides. This has created hindrance in coming back and made them to contact Manipur police and Assam Rifles deployed along Indo-Myanmar border to ensure safety of its cadres returning from Myanmar.

Moirangthem Nongyai, Pambei-led UNLF general secretary Chabungbam Thanil, finance secretary I Tonsana, Taragi Cheisu chairman Advocate Khaidem Mani, vice chairman Potsangbam Sonamani, Manipur Keithel Nupi Marup secretary L Memma, Universal Mother's Organisation (UMO) president Moirangthem Sorojini Leima, Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) president Th Manihar and advisor of Village Development Committee, Nongpok Sanjembam Y Iboyaima shared the dais during the observance.