Manipur: Unlicensed herbal drug makers to face jail, says AYUSH directorate

The Directorate of AYUSH, Manipur has announced strict action against individuals and entities involved in the manufacture and sale of AYUSH and herbal products without valid licences. The warning comes amid growing concerns over unregulated products and misleading advertisements in the alternative medicine sector.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of AYUSH, Director Dr Akoijam Lokendra Singh made it clear that no tolerance will be shown toward violations of licensing norms and advertising regulations.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone manufacturing or selling AYUSH or herbal drugs without obtaining a licence from the competent authority,” he said.

Dr Singh said both the Supreme Court and the Ministry of AYUSH have directed states to strictly implement rules governing the manufacture and advertisement of AYUSH and herbal products. The move, he said, is intended to prevent misleading claims and protect citizens from potential health risks.

He emphasised that misleading advertisements related to AYUSH drugs, cosmetic products and ophthalmic preparations are punishable under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and associated rules.

Under the law:

Violation of advertising norms can attract up to six months’ imprisonment or fine, or both.

Subsequent offences may lead to one year of imprisonment or fine, or both.

No Licences Issued So Far

The Director further revealed that no licence has been issued to any company or manufacturer for the production of AYUSH products in the state so far.

“Several entrepreneurs have applied. However, due to non-compliance with prescribed norms and regulatory requirements, no licence has been granted,” he stated.

As per the regulatory framework under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940:

Manufacturing AYUSH or herbal drugs or opening a pharmacy requires prior licensing approval.

Violation can attract one year of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 20,000, or both.

Repeat offences may lead to two years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 50,000, or both.

Warning Against Misleading Content

Dr Singh also cautioned individuals and organisations against circulating misleading information regarding AYUSH or herbal products in media outlets or on social media platforms.

He noted that the Directorate has not yet received formal complaints regarding such content but warned that any violations identified after the press conference would invite immediate legal action.

“Anyone engaged in such activities must stop immediately and remove any misleading content,” he said.

Urging citizens to remain vigilant, the Director appealed to the public to verify licences before purchasing AYUSH or herbal medicines and to comply with all legal provisions.