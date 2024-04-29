Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued warning on April 29, highlighting the alarming proliferation of 996 new villages attributed to illegal immigration. In a post on the microblogging site X, Singh highlighted the severe threat posed by this phenomenon to both indigenous communities and national security.

Singh's post addressed a pressing issue that has been plaguing Manipur, and indeed the nation at large, for years. Since 2006, there has been a surge in the establishment of new villages across Manipur, largely fueled by an unchecked influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring Myanmar. This influx has not only altered the demographic landscape but has also resulted in the rampant destruction of forest cover, primarily to make way for settlements and illicit activities such as poppy plantations.

Furthermore, the encroachment by these illegal immigrants on resources, job opportunities, land, and the rights of indigenous populations has exacerbated tensions within the region.

In response to this crisis, the Manipur government has initiated measures to address the issue head-on. Singh announced the commencement of collecting biometric data of illegal immigrants and the geotagging of their settlements, aiming to curb their unchecked proliferation and maintain the integrity of the state's borders.

Singh's appeal extended beyond Manipur, urging all citizens to rally behind the government in its efforts to safeguard the nation from the threats posed by illegal immigration.