Amid escalating protests in Manipur, irate demonstrators attempted to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, located in Heingang under Imphal East district.

However, a heavy deployment of security personnel successfully prevented the mob from breaching a radius of 500 meters around the residence.

The protests were triggered by outrage over the recent Jiribam incident, which has intensified public anger. Demonstrators have also targeted the residences of several state ministers and MLAs across the state, vandalizing properties including houses and vehicles in acts of defiance.

The escalating violence has added to the already tense situation in Manipur, as authorities struggle to maintain order. Prohibitory orders and internet suspensions remain in place across affected districts, while calls for accountability and action from the government continue to grow louder.



Also Read: Manipur government urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA amid state crisis

Adding to the volatile situation, the Manipur government has urged the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in affected areas.

The law, criticized for granting extensive powers to armed forces, was reimposed on November 14 in several police station jurisdictions, including Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and areas in Jiribam district.

The reimposition of AFSPA has further fueled the anger of protesters, who view it as a measure that exacerbates the ongoing crisis rather than addressing the root causes of discontent.

The current unrest stems from mounting grievances over governance and a perceived lack of action regarding the hostage deaths.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected as the situation unfolds.