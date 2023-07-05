Intermittent firing has been reported in the areas east of Phaileng in Kangpokpi district and Khoijumtambi in Bishnupur district in Manipur. The firing, consisting of single shots, began at approximately 4:30 AM on July 5 along the ridgeline east of Phaileng. No casualties have been reported as a result of the incidents.

According to local sources, the intermittent firing between the communities occurred between 7 and 8 PM on July 4. The exchange of gunfire ceased thereafter, and no casualties were reported. The reasons behind the clashes and the identities of the parties involved have yet to be disclosed.

Prior to these incidents,on the morning of July 4, armed miscreants attempted to loot weapons from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Khangabok in Thoubal district. In response, security forces swiftly intervened, resulting in the death of one individual among the mob and injuries sustained by several others.

In an effort to bolster security in the area, additional columns of the Rapid Action Force and Assam Rifles have been deployed. Despite roadblocks set up by the mobs to impede the movement of reinforcements, security forces managed to navigate through the obstacles and reinforce the IRB battalion. However, during the operation, one member of the Assam Rifles suffered a bullet injury to the leg, and a vehicle belonging to the Assam Rifles was torched by the miscreants.