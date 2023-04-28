A large team of police marched on the streets of Churachandpur city on April 28 in an attempt to control the situation as protests turned violent. Protesters in large numbers came out on the roads and set ablaze some vehicles, causing chaos and panic in the city. Security forces used tear gas and blank fire to disperse the crowd. The situation remains tense, with reports of clashes between protesters and security forces.

Churachandpur town continues to remain tense even after an agreement was reached between the Inspector General and the students' body leader. According to reliable sources, people are enraged over the non-withdrawal of Police Commando forces from the district headquarters, despite the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum agreeing to withdraw the protest.

Highly agitated mobs have gathered at the Tuibong Bazar area and have resorted to burning tyres on the roads and ringing electric poles to make their voices heard across every locality. A scuffle broke out between the police and local mobs on the Sielmat Bridge, adding to the already tense situation.

It is also reported that local MLA of 58-Churachandpur Assembly Constituency, LM Khaute, is allegedly attempting to escape the ire of local residents after inviting Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh to the district. According to sources, local people perceive Khaute as anti-tribal, and he has been escorted by police to Imphal for his safety.

Khaute had invited the Chief Minister to celebrate his first anniversary of being elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly. However, the invitation has sparked widespread protests, and Khaute is now facing backlash from the local community.

Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. Earlier in the day, large gatherings were banned and mobile internet services were suspended in Manipur's Churachandpur following violence ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's visit to the district.

On April 27, a mob vandalized and set on fire the venue of an event to be attended by the Chief Minister N Biren Singh.The decision to ban large gatherings was taken following a police report citing "likelihood of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and properties" in the district, S. Thienlaljoy Gangte, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district wrote in the government order issued on April 27.