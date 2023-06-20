In the midst of the ongoing fight, unrest, and violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, the Naga community has now become a target of the escalating turmoil.

A house belonging to the Naga community was deliberately set ablaze by miscreants at Leimakhong Chingmang, under the Imphal West District. The Liangmei Naga Council, Eastern Zone, has vehemently condemned this act of arson and called it inhumane.

During a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on June 19, Disubou Wijinamai, a member of the Liangmei Naga Council, Eastern Zone, expressed their dismay and shared details of the incident. Wijinamai stated that, as per the directive of the United Naga Council, the Naga community has remained neutral amidst the ongoing unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities. However, to their disappointment, a house belonging to the Liangmei Naga community was intentionally burned down by suspected Kuki militants. The council strongly condemned this heinous action.

Wijinamai further explained, "All the houses of the Liangmei community settled in Leimakhong Chingmang have their community name written at the gate as a precaution against arson. The area is inhabited by a mixed population of Meitei, Kuki, and Liangmei. Last night, around five houses were set ablaze, out of which one belonged to the Liangmei Naga community, while the rest were owned by Meitei residents. The fact that the Kuki house was untouched indicates the involvement of suspected Kuki militants in the arson."

The council member appealed for an end to such acts of arson that could further escalate the present crisis. Additionally, Wijinamai raised questions regarding the lack of attention from both the state and central government in addressing the ongoing turmoil, emphasizing that the safety of the people is at stake.

Akhon Liangmei, whose house was burnt shared her heartbreaking account. As a member of the Liangmei Naga community, which does not align with either the Kuki or Meitei community, she maintained neutrality throughout the ongoing unrest. To prevent any unfortunate incidents, she had prominently displayed her community's name in front of the house. However, despite these precautions, her house fell victim to the flames, leaving her homeless.

"I built this house with my hard-earned money. But due to the unwanted incident last night, I am now left homeless. It is my sincere appeal to the state government to take appropriate measures to end the violence and to understand the dire situation I find myself in," she pleaded.