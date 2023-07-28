A total of 20 MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be visiting Imphal on July 29 for two days to take stock of the situation in Manipur.

In an interaction with the president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Keisham Meghachandra said that as an initiative of peace mission, 20 delegates of INDIA will be visiting Manipur for two days.

''The team will reach tomorrow afternoon and will directly go to Churachandpur. During their two days visit, they will make a visit to a relief camp set up in Churachandpur, Moirang, Imphal West, and Imphal East. The team will lead by Indian National Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,'' he added.

He also stated that the present crisis has been erupting for the last three months however both state and central government is unable to shun the violence.

There is a huge uproar in the ongoing Parliament session proposed to discuss the present crisis in Manipur as the opposition moved a confidence motion to tackle the Manipur issue.

''They have lost faith in the present BJP government that will address the Manipur crisis and restore peace. Therefore, they decided to visit during the ongoing Parliament session as a part of a peace mission,'' he explained.

Stating about the Manipur Government’s announcement of convening the Manipur Legislative Assembly, he said that Congress Party along with other nine like-minded political parties have been demanding to convene a special assembly session to discuss ongoing turmoil. They have even submitted a memorandum to the governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey three times.

''But instead of calling an assembly session immediately, the state government decided to convene in the middle of August month is unfortunate. The timing they set for the assembly session is too late as it is almost approaching the normal session. But we want an urgent session. The reason why we want an assembly session is that it is the right platform to discuss the present crisis. We need an assembly session as soon as possible to stop violence,” he added.



He also said that convening the state assembly session during the Parliament session will be a great help in restoring peace and normalcy.

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