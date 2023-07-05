The state government of Manipur has issued an order for the reopening of schools in the conflict-stricken state. On July 5, most schools have resumed normal classes after nearly two months of closure. However, despite the government's efforts, attendance remains disappointingly low.

The decision to reopen schools has been met with appreciation from parents, students, and the teachers' community. They acknowledge the importance of resuming educational activities, even in the midst of ongoing conflicts and the absence of complete peace. The extended period of staying at home has left students longing for the opportunity to reconnect with their friends and teachers, as well as regain a sense of normalcy in their lives.

Linthoi, a first-grade student, expressed her joy at the reopening of schools, stating, "I am thrilled to be back in school and reunite with my friends and teachers. It's an opportunity for me to learn new things and gain knowledge that I can't acquire anywhere else." She emphasized that the closure of schools had made her life monotonous and unproductive. Linthoi suggested that the government should make every effort to keep schools open, even during times of tension or violence.

The headmistress of Wangkhei High School, RK Ranjita Devi, supported the government's decision, emphasizing the need for continuity in education. Despite the prevailing instability in Manipur, she believes that keeping schools closed has only hindered students' concentration and diverted their focus elsewhere. On the first day of reopening, the school witnessed a meager attendance of just 10 percent. However, the headmistress remains hopeful that the numbers will increase in the coming days.

"We cannot disregard the importance of students' education, especially during such crucial times. We must strive to ensure regular classes," expressed RK Ranjita Devi. She reassured parents that the school authorities would take necessary measures to ensure student safety. If any violent incidents occur during school hours, students will not be allowed to leave until their parents come to pick them up.

Considering the ongoing conflicts, the school administration aims to create an academic environment that remains unaffected by violence in the future. However, in the event of future closures, the school will provide students with assignments and homework as an alternative to online classes, which are not feasible due to the internet ban.

Laishram Ibochouba, a concerned parent, appreciates the government's decision to reopen schools but urges them to prioritize student safety. He believes that additional safety measures should be put in place to protect students in case of any untoward incidents during these challenging times.