Manipur and Uttar Pradesh have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, aimed at fostering greater interaction and mutual understanding between the people of different states and Union Territories.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, focuses on promoting cultural exchange and cooperation in areas such as language learning, culture, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports, and the sharing of best practices.

The MoU will be effective immediately and is set to last for three years, with the possibility of extension for another three years. The agreement was formalised during an event held at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme is designed to strengthen the cultural fabric of India by encouraging deeper connections between its diverse regions. (With inputs from PTI)