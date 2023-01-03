The state cabinet of Manipur government decided to conduct election of urban and rural local bodies in the month of March and April respectively. The cabinet also resolved to hold sitting of 3rd session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from February 2.

Speaking to media on January 3 at the residential quarter of the minister of IPR and Health, Dr. S. Ranjan Singh said that the cabinet has decided to conduct elections to election of urban and rural local in the early part of March and April respectively while for Autonomous District Council will be held just after the completion of delimitation process.

Minister informed that service extension or reengagement of some of the experienced government officials has been accepted on the ground of their performance and requirement in the department.

Joint Secretary of Revenue; chief engineer of MHPDCL, joint secretary of Home; chief engineer of OBEDS, are amongst those whose service got extended by the cabinet, he added.

He further said that the cabinet has also approved to recruit 62 different posts in Manipur AIDS Control Society, 97 posts of Paediatric Care Centre, RIMS by NHM, 18 posts for Relief and Disaster Management, 90 Section Officers in PWD, 98 SOS and 50 MTS in PHED, 10 Drivers for GAD on daily wages basis and 67 post in Forensic Science Lab. The cabinet has also approved to conduct viva-voce in the recruitment constable, followers. head constable and follower.

The cabinet also decided to launch Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Support Scheme to encourage the interested entrepreneurs of the state with 30% subsidy from the government. Start-Up Scheme 2.0 will also be started. Cabinet also has approved for opening a Sainik School at Bishnupur on PPP model, he added.