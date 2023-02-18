Expressing the turn-out of organising B20 session as a part of G20 Summit in the state of Manipur, Chief Minister, N Biren Singh informed that one of the US Company had assured to invest 500 US Million Dollar in the Manipur.

Biren stated this at Marjing Polo Complex in Imphal East district during second day of three-day long G20 event which was kicked off on February 17.

Addressing media Biren said that Manipur has started getting positive response from foreign delegates participated in B20 session held in Manipur in connection with G20. The session provided an opportunity to showcase the potential of the state possessed in various sectors like tourism, health, handloom and handicraft.

One of the US based company had agreed to invest 500 US Million Dollar in Manipur. The investment approached was made after completion of B20 session, he added while stating that “conducting B20 is a good beginning for the state of Manipur.”

He further said that most of foreign delegates had already known at least popularity of Manipur like Manipur as birthplace of Polo, its sporting skill etc. Argentina and Peru had expressed interest of hiring well trained nurses of Manipur in their countries.Argentina also wanted to extend their cooperation in promotion football game in Manipur.

He also said that Manipur getting the opportunity to conduct B20 session the great pride of state. “Considering to organise event as a part of G20 Summit isas right moment to show the unique beauty of Manipur, the state government prepared to conduct a tour visit for foreign delegates in most of the significant places of state. They are Marjing Polo Complex where Arambai and Sagol Kangjei were displayed; Loktak Lake; INA headquarters, Sangai Ethnic Park, Kangla Fort and Ima Keithel,” he shared.