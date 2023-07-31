Manipur Users Collective (MUC) has appealed Government of India (GoI) to constitute a robust border security measure in order to check the influx of foreign nationals and illegal drugs from across the border.

In this regard, the MUC submitted a memorandum to 21 members of the parliamentary delegation of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Prime Minister's Office, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, etc.

In the memorandum, the delegation said that in India, the problem of drug abuse has been a persistent and long-neglected issue that has permeated into almost all strata of society.

''Develop a robust border security measure in order to check the influx of foreign nationals and illegal drugs crossing from across the border. The External Affairs Ministry should take up the matter with the respective neighboring countries/countries. If needed, the involvement of the UN could also be sought,'' the MUC said in the memorandum.

It further demanded that a comprehensive study on the overall impact of easy availability of drugs and illegal poppy cultivation in the state by conducting an opium/heroin production survey and mapping out areas under poppy cultivation taking into account its impact in Manipur and other parts of the country.

''Immediate measures to eradicate the illegal poppy cultivation in the state on a war footing by providing an immediate environmental response to safeguard forest land from further deterioration,'' it demanded.

The MUC further said that the stricter regulation and control of petrochemical products such as Acetic -Ânhydrous, Pseudoephedrine which is used as precursors for heroin and Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) production, and supply chain system of chemical fertilizers and/or implementation of stringent laws for curbing its supply and utilization as well as to check the flow of the same within and beyond the border.

It also urged the government to investigate the role of militants, village chiefs, legislators, bureaucrats, and security forces in opium/heroin production and trafficking.

''And also to monitor and investigate financial transactions/assets of the aforementioned by engaging relevant agencies,'' it added.

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