Manipur Users Collective, an NGO based in Imphal launched a 2 months comprehensive free drug treatment program in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur

The Manipur Users Collective's comprehensive free drug treatment program aims at providing support and rehabilitation for underprivileged and street-based drug users.

In collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur, this initiative seeks to address the critical issue of substance use in our community during these trying times.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma refutes claims of misusing government funds for election campaigns

The program is designed to empower individuals battling addiction by offering a holistic approach to recovery. Participants will benefit from a range of services, including counselling, medical assistance, community strengthening, and community reintegration support. MUC is committed to creating a nurturing environment that fosters personal growth and enables individuals to break free from the cycle of addiction.

We believe in the potential for positive change in every individual, regardless of their circumstances. Through this program, we aim to provide a lifeline to those who are often overlooked in our society.

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Manipur, extends its support to this initiative, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts to address substance use and uplift the marginalized sections of our community. By joining hands we aim to amplify the impact of our collective efforts in creating a healthier and more resilient society.

The program encourages all to refer individuals who may benefit from the comprehensive treatment offered. MUC and the Social Welfare Department urge citizens to be proactive in identifying those in need and guiding them towards this voluntary program.