A total of six major student bodies of valley have appealed All Tribal Students Union, Manipur to withdraw the 12-hour total shutdown down called by them.

The six student bodies are All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Manipur Students' Federation (MSF), Democratic Students' Association of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA), Students' Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS).

In a joint release issued by said student bodies stated that let the RIMS function under prescribed norms having all the essential criteria requires by a central government smoothly for the welfare of society.

''There is a high expectation that ATSUM would surely help in it. If there is any kind of issues or dissatisfaction, it is always better to fight at a higher level of authority instead of giving inconveniences to the public,'' it added.

It may be mentioned that ATSUM has called for a 12-hour shut down on April 24 to condemn the alleged failure of RIMS to implement the reservation policy in jobs and the failure of the RIMS to abide by the resolutions written in the memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the RIMS and ATSUM in the presence of the state government on April 3.

During the signing of the tripartite agreement, a resolution was made to cancel the RIMS notice dated 03-03-2023 for declaration of results for appointment to posts of LDC, fresh declaration of LDC appointment results with reservation as SC (3 per cent), ST (34 per cent), and OBC (13 per cent) within one week and to follow existing rules and DoPT guidelines in matters of recruitment to Group C and Group D posts.

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