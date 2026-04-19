Manipur valley districts paralysed as five-day shutdown begins over minors' deaths

Five-day shutdown halts normal life across Manipur valley districts after minors killed in blast

Normal life across Manipur’s valley districts came to a near standstill on April 19 as a five-day shutdown called by civil society groups began in protest against the killing of two minors in a recent bomb attack.

The agitation is being led by the Meira Paibis, several civil society organisations and a Joint Action Committee formed after the incident. Protesters are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and time-bound action to deliver justice.

The shutdown follows the April 7 blast at Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district, where a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old girl were killed. The deaths triggered widespread anger, with local groups accusing authorities of failing to act swiftly.

On the first day of the shutdown, markets, schools, colleges, government offices and most transport services remained closed across the affected districts. Essential services continued in limited capacity, though movement was significantly restricted.

Security has been tightened in sensitive areas, with additional personnel deployed to prevent unrest. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored.

Organisers have announced that the shutdown will continue until April 23 and warned of stronger protests if their demands are not met.

The incident has added to tensions in a state already dealing with recurring violence and ethnic divisions. Civil society groups have called on the government to act decisively to restore public confidence and ensure accountability.

Residents across the valley districts are facing disruptions to daily life, including limited mobility, reduced access to services and a slowdown in economic activity as the shutdown continues.