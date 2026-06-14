Manipur village authority blames KNF(P) for attack on Naga village, seeks probe

The Langka (Taniuluang) Village Authority has accused armed cadres linked to the Kuki National Front (Progressive), or KNF(P), of attacking Langka Naga Village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. It has urged the state government to order a “thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation” into the incident.

In a statement issued on 13 June, the village authority said the attack took place at around 8.40 am and alleged that militants belonging to the KNF(P), a signatory to the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Centre and the Manipur government, were responsible.

The authority claimed that armed men used “heavy weapons and explosive devices” during the assault, creating fear and insecurity among residents of the village. It alleged that the attack targeted civilians and warned of the possibility of further violence in the IT Road area, claiming that more Naga villages could come under threat in the coming days.

Linking the incident to the recent killing of six Naga civilians in the region, the village authority said the attack came in the aftermath of the “brutal killing” of six Naga individuals whose bodies were allegedly mutilated and dismembered.

The statement also alleged that a non-SoO militant group, KNF (Nehlun), described by the village authority as a proxy of the KNF(P), was operating from a camp in Baleijang village and was involved in the attack. It named several villages, including Lasan, Songpibung, Baleijang, Haimol and Laloi, and called for legal action against those found responsible.

Urging the authorities to act before the situation escalates, the village authority asked the government to identify those involved and proceed “in accordance with the law”. It also appealed to all sides to exercise restraint, maintain peace, uphold the rule of law and prevent any further escalation of violence.