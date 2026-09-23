Manipur village chief seeks Zero FIR after civilian lineman killed in alleged attack

A village authority in Manipur has approached the police seeking registration of a Zero FIR after a 36-year-old civilian lineman was allegedly killed in an armed attack at Lasan village in Tamenglong district early Wednesday, September 23.

The complaint was submitted by Goukhoumang Lhouvum, chief of Lasan village, to the officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station. It seeks a Zero FIR over the alleged attack, which the complainant said took place around 4 am on September 23 in Lasan, Songpibung and T Kholmun villages under Tamei police station in Tamenglong district.

According to the complaint, armed cadres of the NSCN-IM, along with volunteers from Langka village, allegedly carried out the attack. The complainant said one civilian, who was staying at Lasan while on electrical duty, was killed.

The deceased has been identified as Paokhongam Chongloi, 36, a private lineman working on the 33 KV line in the Twilang area. The complaint states that he was a civilian lineman and "not a volunteer".

The village chief alleged that the attackers used sophisticated weapons "with intent to kill villagers". The complaint seeks action against the alleged NSCN-IM cadres and Langka volunteers under Sections 103, 109, 311 and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Section 25(1-C) of the Arms Act.

The complaint also raises concerns over the transportation of Chongloi's body for post-mortem. It states that the Tamei area is under Naga community dominance and alleges that the body may not be allowed to be taken to Tamei or Tamenglong. Citing a "serious threat", the village chief requested that the body be brought to Kangpokpi District Hospital for post-mortem examination and sought security for the process.

The complaint asks Kangpokpi police to register the Zero FIR and forward it to Tamei police station and the Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong, for further investigation.