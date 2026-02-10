Manipur village home partially damaged in midnight fire; police debunk exodus rumours

A residential property in K Lungwiram village, Manipur, suffered partial damage after a fire broke out shortly after midnight on February 10, according to Manipur police.

Security personnel stationed nearby responded to the incident at approximately 12:10 am and successfully extinguished the blaze. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, whilst confirming that conditions in the area remain stable.

The Konsaram Village Authority (KVA) issued a statement condemning the incident and has called on both state and central governments to deploy security forces immediately, provide relief assistance, and take decisive measures to maintain law and order in the region.

District police officials visited the village following the incident to reassure residents. They "assured them of peace and tranquillity in the area," according to the police statement.

In a separate development, police addressed misinformation spreading across social media platforms regarding the alleged displacement of villagers. Claims that Konshakhul residents had fled to Kanto Sabal following the Litan incident have been debunked as false.

Police clarified that no mass exodus has occurred, noting that only a handful of students and families have temporarily relocated to rented accommodation due to the commencement of the new academic session.

Manipur police issued the clarification on 10 February, urging the public to refrain from believing or circulating unverified rumours on social media.