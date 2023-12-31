A village volunteer has been reportedly injured in an incident of firing in Manipur's Imphal East district.

The incident happened at around 2 am at the Tumukhong Moirangpurel Meitei Village when armed miscreants fired upon the village volunteer.

The village volunteer, identified as Chingkham Lamyanba, has been seriously injured in the firing incident. He has in the meantime been admitted at the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal for treatment.

Noteworthy is that a village volunteer was killed by armed militants in the wee hours of December 30 at Imphal West district. As per a reliable source, the incident took place when suspected armed militants allegedly attacked Kadangband Part 2 under Imphal West district at around 3.30 am.

The deceased person is identified as Jamesbond Ningombam from Mayang Lamgjing. At present dead body was brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had condemned the violent attack on the village volunteer and said that few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state.