In an unequivocal stance, the Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone of Manipur have declared that no movement will be allowed in Kuki-Zo areas without first addressing their long-standing demand for a Separate Administration or Union Territory with legislative powers.

This announcement directly counters the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a valley-based organization, which recently declared its plan to march towards the hill districts on March 8. The Village Volunteers have made it clear that until justice is served and a separate governing structure is established, unrestricted access to Kuki-Zo areas will not be permitted.

The group stressed that their suffering cannot be overlooked under the pretense of peace marches. They have warned that those responsible for past atrocities and the denial of Kuki-Zo rights will not be granted free passage into their lands.

“Our demand for a Separate Administration is not merely a political aspiration—it is essential for our survival, security, and dignity,” the statement asserted.

The Village Volunteers urged the authorities to recognize the legitimate grievances of the Kuki-Zo people, warning that any attempt to negotiate or reconcile with perpetrators through government channels before granting a Separate Administration or UT will have severe consequences.

The group called upon the international community and human rights organizations to acknowledge and address the systemic persecution faced by the Kuki-Zo people. They also reaffirmed their commitment to defending their territorial rights, emphasizing that any forced entry into their areas will be met with strong resistance.