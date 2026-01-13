Manipur: Village Volunteers Eastern Zone issues warning against ‘Popular Government’ move in state

Amid ongoing political uncertainty in Manipur, the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ), Kuki-Zo-Gam, has issued a strong warning to Suspension of Operations (SoO) group leaders and elected MLAs, cautioning them against supporting or facilitating the formation of any so-called “Popular Government” in the state.



In a notice released on January 13, the organisation made it clear that no new government formation would be acceptable until the Kuki-Zo people receive a written assurance for Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature. The VVEZ asserted that any individual or authority acting in contradiction to this demand would be regarded as working against the collective interests of the Kuki-Zo community and would face “strict action”.



Reiterating its long-standing position, the organisation described the demand for Separate Administration as non-negotiable, stating that it is essential for the protection of the community’s ancestral land, identity, and political rights. The statement reflects mounting frustration within the community over what it described as repeated political manoeuvres that have failed to address their core concerns.



The VVEZ further warned that attempts to bypass, dilute, or sideline the demand through interim political arrangements could aggravate tensions and further destabilise the situation in the state. It urged all stakeholders, particularly SoO group leaders and legislators, to respect the collective will of the people and refrain from actions that could undermine unity and the ongoing political movement.



Issued under the banner “In Defence of Our Ancestral Land,” the notice underscores a hardened stance, making it clear that, from the Kuki-Zo perspective, peace and political normalcy in Manipur remain contingent on a clear and written commitment from the authorities on Separate Administration.