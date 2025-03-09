The Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone have voiced strong opposition to the proposed border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar boundary, insisting that no such project should proceed without first addressing the political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. The group demands that their call for a separate administration or a Union Territory with a legislature be met before any border-related initiatives move forward.



Denouncing what they perceive as an attempt to disregard their territorial rights, the Village Volunteers warned that any unilateral implementation of the fencing project would be strongly resisted.



“We do not oppose development or national security measures,” the group clarified in a statement. “However, our legitimate political aspirations must be acknowledged and addressed. If our demand for a Separate Administration is fulfilled, we are prepared to support efforts to secure the border. Until then, any forced execution of this project will be met with firm resistance.”



The group has urged authorities to engage in constructive dialogue and take concrete steps toward resolving the Kuki-Zo people's long-standing demands before proceeding with the fencing. Their opposition signals a potential escalation in regional tensions, increasing pressure on the government to seek a negotiated resolution rather than unilateral action.