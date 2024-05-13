Expressing the need of having adequate security in vulnerable areas until the restoration of normalcy, the United Committee of Pukhao and Makeng Dolaithabi Gram Panchayat urged authorities concerned not to remove the BSF battalion deployed in Purum village.

The committee warned to launch agitation if authorities failed to fulfil their demand.

Addressing the media in a press conference held today president of the said committee, Thokchom Sanjoy Singh said that since the onset of the crisis on May 3 many peripheral villages in the Imphal East district have been attacked by armed miscreants.

But with the deployment of BSF-37E COY in Purum village the situation was kept under control to a great extent. However, the government taking the decision for their removal before restoring peace is very unfortunate.

“Ethnic Violence erupted in the state on May 3rd, 2023 which was followed by a large number of killings, burning and displacement of thousands of people. The area under Pukhao, Leitanpokpi Dolaithabi were declared a 'RED ZONE' owing to relentless attack by the armed miscreants. The BSF-37E COY personnel had been safeguarding the Village of Leitanpokpi, Pukhao. In this present situation, if the BSF-37E COY is withdrawn from the Purum Village there will be no safety and security in our village (Leitanpokpi, Pukhao) and also may begin a fresh violence in our area by the armed miscreants,” he stated.

Urging to protect their villages from the attack of armed miscreants, he said that the committee would like to request to extend the deployment of BSF-37E COY in Purum Village until the Violence is over. If in any case the said BSF-37E COY is withdrawn, an indefinite total shutdown will be called on the Imphal-Pukhao road. All the CSOs and Meirapaibis organisation have already given their consent to support the demand for the best interest and welfare of the people.

It may be mentioned that the United Committee of Pukhao and Makeng Dolaithabi Gram Panchayat is formed by 13 villages lie in peripheral areas of the Imphal East district.