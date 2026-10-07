Manipur villagers seek probe into poor-quality work on NH-102A Tadubi–Phaibung stretch

Residents and village authorities from Paomata and Chilivai Phaibung blocks in Manipur's Senapati district have raised concerns over the quality of recently executed bituminous work on the National Highway-102A and sought an immediate technical inspection of the affected stretch.

In a statement, representatives of the two blocks alleged that the newly laid bituminous surface between Tadubi and Lower Phaibung, covering around 60 km, has developed potholes, cracks, peeling and loose aggregates shortly after the work was completed.

They alleged that the deterioration has made parts of the highway difficult and potentially unsafe for commuters, while also raising concerns over vehicle damage, dust pollution and waterlogging during rainfall.

The village bodies said the condition of the road could worsen during the monsoon and affect connectivity for communities dependent on the highway.

They claimed that they had repeatedly raised their concerns with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), contractors and other concerned agencies through verbal and written representations, but no substantial corrective action had been taken so far.

The representatives have demanded that a special technical inspection team comprising senior officials from PWD, NHIDCL and independent experts conduct an on-site assessment of the road quality and determine whether the work conforms to prescribed standards.

They have also sought rectification or reconstruction of defective portions at the contractor's cost under the applicable defect liability provisions, if deficiencies are established.

The groups further demanded appropriate action against contractors or agencies responsible if an official investigation finds evidence of sub-standard or irregular work.

They have also called for greater monitoring of future highway works, including involvement of departmental engineers and local representatives to improve transparency and quality control.

The village bodies have warned that they may launch further democratic protests, including a possible blockade of NH-102A, if corrective measures are not initiated by the end of October.

NH-102A is part of the Ukhrul-Tolloi-Tadubi highway corridor, where multiple construction packages are currently being implemented by NHIDCL. The corporation's latest project status lists several sections of the corridor as ongoing.

NHIDCL has also recently invited bids for emergent maintenance of an existing section of the Ukhrul-Tolloi-Tadubi road under Package 4, at the risk and cost of the EPC contractor.

The allegations regarding the quality of the recently executed work have not been independently verified. A technical inspection would be required to establish the cause and extent of the reported deterioration.