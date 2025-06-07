The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is driving a significant transformation in rural Manipur by ensuring the provision of safe and adequate drinking water to households through individual tap connections.

The Centrally-sponsored scheme which was launched in August 2019, is implemented in partnership with states, where state authorities plan, design, and execute drinking water projects with technical and financial support from the Government of India.

A ground report by ANI captured visuals from various villages like K. Thenjang, Maichammun, and Leinom, showcasing households now equipped with tap water connections. Women and children use tap water in their residential compounds, wash clothes, and perform daily chores with ease, a sign of changing times in these once water-deprived villages.

Before JJM's intervention, accessing drinking water was a daily struggle. With the introduction of household tap connections, anxiety around water availability has significantly diminished.

Speaking to ANI, Paulungmuan, Assistant Engineer (AE) at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), highlighted that under JJM, 430 water supply schemes were sanctioned in the state. Of these, 26 have been fully completed, while 108 schemes are yet to provide functional household tap connections. He expressed hope that these would be completed in the coming months.

He also mentioned that under funding from the New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral bank, there are 51 schemes, 50 catering to individual villages and one under a multi-village scheme.

Work under both JJM and NDB funding had been stalled due to the conflict that broke out on May 3, 2023. However, implementation has now resumed, with ongoing work progressing steadily.

With the continued efforts of engineers, local workers, and community involvement, the Jal Jeevan Mission is proving to be a lifeline for rural Manipur, bringing not just water but dignity and ease to everyday life. (With agency inputs)