The elected leaders of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community voiced out their resentment against the Manipur Police, particularly the commandos' atrocities over innocent and helpless Kuki-Zomi-Hmar civilians in the Tengnoupal district.

In a press statement, the tribal legislators stated- "We would like to highlight the continuing excesses and atrocities perpetrated by the state forces against our people in Moreh and other places in Tengnoupal district based on ground reports. That on November 1, 2023, Sinam Kuki Village in Tengnoupal district was attacked and houses and properties/ vehicles destroyed by the Manipur Police commandos."

Further, the legislators also claimed that in the operations that are underway at Moreh, the State Forces resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles, and household items, including valuable ornaments/documents/gold/cash and unprovoked brutality forcing common people, including women and children to flee into the nearby jungle.



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"Several women have been mercilessly assaulted/molested by the commandos and admitted in the local hospital," mentions the release.

Acknowledging the state police's hardship while nabbing the culprits, the Kuki legislators also claimed that the police cannot condone the unrestrained illegal and barbaric activities of the commando and state police personnel.

"The lack of faith that our people have in the state forces stemmed from the innumerable instances of their direct involvement in attacking Kuki- Zomi-Hmar villages during the current conflict," reads the statement from the Kuki MLAs.

Further, the MLAs voicing serious concern and apprehension against the deployment of Manipur Police Commandos at various forums, including the central government and requesting for their non-deployment in the Kuki -Zomi- Hmar dominated districts of Manipur, the legislators appeal to the MHA to deploy neutral forces in Moreh and also sought action against erring state police officers.