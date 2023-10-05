Rebuking the state and central government for their inability to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing Manipur, 10 like-minded political parties reaffirmed their stand to work jointly until peace is restored and launch continuous peaceful demonstrations.

The resolution was taken during the one-day convention of 10 like-minded political parties held at Hotel Imphal today. After the meeting, the parties took various resolutions in connection with the present crisis.

The resolutions stated that the Bloc of Ten Political Parties resolved to work together in Manipur to find solutions to the ongoing crisis that occurred due to alleged total failures, lapses and negligence of the Union Government and State Government. All crimes committed during the ethnic violence committed against women, children, aged, students and youths should be investigated promptly without any discrimination. Protests will be held in different parts of the state on issues of public concern and importance.



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Through a resolution, they demanded that the government should talk to all stakeholders for an amicable settlement and solution and bring ever-lasting peace and harmony to Manipur.

The 10 like-minded political party is willing to engage and support any initiative taken up for the purpose of bringing peace.

Addressing the media after the meeting, ex-chief minister, Okram Ibobi Singh who is also the leader of the Congress Legislature party, said that the central and state governments not bringing complete peace even after five months of crisis is very unfortunate. Normalcy may have already been restored had both governments dealt with the issue sincerely.

“Their sheer negligence had failed to restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi still remaining silent to Manipur crisis till date is very unfortunate and condemned at highest term,” he criticised.

Ibobi said that the crisis has crossed five months. However, people are still in the stage of confusion about whether Article 355 is imposed in the state or not. Security adviser noted that the said act is not forced yet the chief minister of Manipur is not chairman of unified command.



“Is Manipur directly ruled by the central government or by elected representatives of state government,” he questioned.

Strongly condemning the state government for its incompetency in bringing lasting peace to the state, he said that many central forces are deployed in the state. Unfortunately, there is no visible improvement in the law and order of the state. The state government didn’t put much effort into relocating displaced people staying in relief camps.

“Affected victims are longing to go back to their respective home towns. How long government will take to bring complete normalcy and for displaced people to begin a stable and happy life,” he asked.

It may be mentioned that 10 like-minded political comprises of INC, AAP, AITC, AIFB, Shiva Sena (UBT), RSP, CPI, CPI (M), JD (U) and NCP.