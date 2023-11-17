Frustrated with the state government for their inability to resolve the ongoing conflict, 10 like-minded political parties once again met with the governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey.

This time the main agenda of the meeting with the governor is to request her to initiate a meeting of all political parties in Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of the meeting is to find a solution to the present conflict in the state.

Addressing the media after their interaction with the governor at Congress Bhawan late evening, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Okram Ibobi Singh said that the present crisis is about to complete seven months. However, the state government is not taking any proactive steps to resolve the crisis and bring understanding between the warring communities.



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“We are really frustrated to see the irresponsible act of state government. We are so helpless and have no option left to find out solution. Therefore we once again meet with the constitutional head of state, governor today,” said Ibobi who is also the former chief minister of Manipur.

He informed that they had submitted a memorandum to the governor urging her to arrange a meeting of all political parties in Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chart out a plan for resolving the present conflict in the best interest of all people of Manipur.

He also said that if Narendra Modi is busy visiting the strife-torn state of Manipur, at least he can convene a meeting in Delhi.

“All the representatives of 10 like-minded political parties would be very grateful if PM invited us for a meeting at Delhi,” he suggested and further said that if the state government is incapable of bringing an amicable solution, they should take help from the central government.

It may be mentioned that after the onslaught of the crisis, 10 like-minded opposition parties had joined together spearheaded by the Congress party to fight for present crisis and bring an amicable solution. The parties are Indian National Congress, Janata Dal (United), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiva Sena (UBT), All India Forward Block, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Revolutionary Socialist Party.