Nearly 11 civilians have been reported injured while 2 others have succumbed to bullet injuries at Saikul under Kangpokpi district in Manipur on May 3.

Situation turned for the worse on the night of May 3 after clashes broke out in several parts of Manipur’s hill districts during the ongoing ATSUM’s (All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur) solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Sources state that among the injured civilians, five were admitted in hospital with bullet injuries among which two have succumbed to their injuries.

While the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense, additional Paramilitary Forces have been roped in to bring the situation under control.

Army along with the state police of Manipur intervened to control the tense situation in the state following communal tension erupting on May 3 after clashes in Churachandpur district.

Army is holding flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups’ protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status to Meitei community.

Meanwhile, reviewing the tense situation in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh today appealed to all sections of people in Manipur to maintain peace and communal harmony. He further stated that incidents of vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Bishnupur and Moreh districts of the state among others.

Also read : Manipur: Additional Paramilitary forces deployed in violence-hit state, CM urges people to cooperate