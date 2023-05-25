In the latest development in the violence torn-Manipur, several pro-Biren Singh government MLAs are camping in Guwahati to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 25.

As per sources, the all-party delegates are been headed by the Speaker are here to apprise on the current situation of the state.

Sources also reveal that three parties have reached Guwahati including- BJP, NPP party led by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and two members from the Naga People's Front (NPF) including one minister.

Further, the political delegation consisting of 12 MLAs including state cabinet minister L Susindro Meitei will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati this evening.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Kuki protestors demands Central government to take immediate action against CM Biren Singh

Meanwhile, seeking the Central Government's immediate intervention, thousands of Kuki protestors on May 24 at Saparmeina village reiterated not to propagate peace before a solution.

A sit-in protest was held today in Saparmeina village in Kangpokpi district after a similar protest was held at Kangpokpi town and Keithelmanbi village seeking immediate Central Government intervention with a solution based on the political dialogue between the UPF and KNO and the Governments.

Sticking firm with the unanimous stance of the Kukis, "solution first, peace next" a thousand protestors strongly urged the Government and its machinery not to talk or initiate any peace process before any solution arrived.