Fifteen organisations belonging to multiple ethnic communities from the violence-torn Manipur have sent a memorandum to the United Nations seeking immediate attention to the issues of human rights violations and humanitarian crises in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

In the memorandum, the organisations highlighted the serious human rights and humanitarian crises due to the violent ethnic tension between the Chin-Kukis and the Meiteis.

"The conflict situation has resulted in the loss of more than 100 lives and displacement of more than seventy thousand civilians," mentions the memorandum.

The ethnic organisation also claimed the present ethnic tension between the Meitei and Kuki cannot be seen in isolation from the nefarious geopolitics and narco-economics that have sprouted over the years in the region.

"Region’s proximity to infamous Golden Triangle has made Manipur vulnerable to narco-economy and politics. The reported involvement of Chin Kuki ethnic armies from the Chin State, and Sagaing region (in Myanmar) (such as the Chin Defense Force) has added fuel to the fire.



Also Read: Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh refuses to meet women protestors, 19 injured as security forces resort to smoke bomb

The recent crackdown of the Manipur government on the poppy plantations and narco-cartel terror networks has uncovered the deep-rooted nexus between the political class and the poppy economy.

Seeking international attention, the organisations alleged that the situation is so grime that no journalists, media, and Red Cross members belonging to a specific community is not allowed to have access to the afflicted areas. Such a denial of access has aggravated the humanitarian crisis and created a genocidal ethnic situation not only in Manipur but also in the entire Indo-Myanmar region.

Further, the memorandum demanded that the United Nations should take the initiative to engage with the conflict situation in Manipur.

The violation of humanitarian protocols by armed Chin-Kuki militants under SoO should be probed and punished under established international norms.

They also demanded that the role of Kuki militants under SoO in inciting and provoking ethnic tension be probed as per the IHL and established constitutional provisions and rules of the Suspension of Operation ground rules. That the disproportionate use of violence and weapons against civilians by the Chin-Kuki militants be restrained and investigated.

The memorandum has been signed by All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization, Committee On Human Rights, Poirei Leimarol Meirapaibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Ethnical Socio-Cultural Organisation, Youths Foundation For Fitness And Service Manipur, Manipuri Students’ Federation, Manipur International Youth Centre, All Manipur Meitei Pangal Clubs’ Organisation, Irabot Foundation Manipur, All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association, Pangal Students’ Organisation and Indigenous People's Forum.