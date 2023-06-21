More than 1,500 children from violence-torn Manipur have been registered in schools across Mizoram.

Lalsangliana, the Mizoram Education Director, told the media that the displaced students were offered free admission to government schools.

Given their circumstances, the pupils were permitted to enrol in schools even if they could not show the appropriate paperwork, he added.



Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia expressed optimism that the state government will receive monetary help from the Centre to aid nearly 11,800 Manipur internally displaced persons.



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Lalengmawia stated at a meeting of Manipur's executive committee on internally displaced persons on Tuesday that he and other officials accompanied Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to pursue the help requested by the state government lately. He stated that the state administration has requested Rs 10 crore from the Centre to assist displaced persons.

The conference was called to examine the present status of displaced individuals and to discuss help. With the impending monsoon, the committee resolved that suitable government facilities should be evacuated in order to house the displaced people rather than holding them in temporary shelters. The meeting also determined that monies should be generated to offer help to the displaced individuals, as well as donations from like-minded politicians and government personnel.

As of Tuesday, 11,870 individuals from bordering Manipur have sought asylum in all 11 districts of Mizoram. Kolasib district in North Mizoram now has the most displaced persons (4,292), followed by Aizawl district (3,866) and Saitual district (2,905).

The remaining 816 people sought refuge in the districts of Champhai, Lunglei, Mamit, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Siaha, and Lawngtlai. At least 35 relief camps have been established by the government and local administrations in the districts of Aizawl, Saitual, and Kolasib.

The state government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), churches, and communities are supplying food to the displaced people.