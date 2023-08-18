Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on August 18 said that 212 fellow Indian citizens, who all are Meiteis have returned to back to their respective homes.

''Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil,'' N Biren Sing wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil.



A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home.… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2023

He further appreciated the India Army their dedication in bringing these Meiteis home.

''A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi, and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain for their unwavering service,'' the Manipur Chief Minister added.