Manipur violence: 23 BJP, NPP MLAs meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, demands withdrawal of SoO
The MLAs further demanded stringent action against the insurgent groups for violating the ground rules of the state. Additionally, the legislators also asked for the withdrawal of SoO (Suspension of Operation) and bring them back to their designated camps.
A total of 23 Bharatiya Janata Party and National People’s Party (NPP) legislators met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on June 19 and apprised him of the ground situation of the violent-hit state of Manipur.
The MLAs put forward some points in front of the Union Defence Minister for his consideration to contain violence in the state of Manipur.
The legislators also demanded the Centre to bring a peaceful environment to the state by putting an end to the ongoing violence and maintaining territorial integrity in the state at all costs.
The MLAs further demanded stringent action against the insurgent groups for violating the ground rules of the state. Additionally, the legislators also asked for the withdrawal of SoO and bring them back to their designated camps.
The MLAs asked for the Centre to provide clarification on allegations put forward by a few militant groups in the state against a few central BJP leaders for giving support during the 2017 election.
Additionally, 30 MLAs from Manipur will be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the evening today.
The MLAs who met the Union Defence Minister and who will be later meeting the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 6 pm today in Delhi are as follows:
1. Th Satyabrata Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly
2. Govindas Konthoujam Minister
3. Sapam Ranjan Singh Minister
4. H Dingo Singh Minister
5. RK Imo Singh MLA
6. Th Basantakumar Minister
7. A Premchandra MLA
8. Nalini Irengbam MLA
9. Sapam Kunjakeshore MLA
10. K Ibomcha MLA
11. Nurul Hasan MLA
12. Shyamkumar Thounaojam MLA
13. Arunkumar Thangjam MLA
14. Thongam Shanti MLA
15. Joykishan Kh MLA
16. Ashabuddin MLA
17. Maharaj Sanajaoba MP
18. Md Abdul Nasir MLA
19. Loken Khuraijam MLA
20. L Rameshwor Meitei MLA
21. Robindro MLA
22. Rameshwor Kakching MLA
23. Deben Usham MLA
24. Karam Shyam MLA
25. Dr Y Radheysham MLA
26. Smt Kebi MLA
27. Dr Th Radheyshyam MLA
28. Salam Rajen MLA
29. Paonam Brojen MLA
30. Kh Raghumani MLA
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