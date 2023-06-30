Three armed rioters were feared killed in an exchange of fire at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on June 29.

As per sources, three were killed in the fresh incident of violence, meanwhile, five others were injured.

The army said security forces personnel "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation.

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲/ 𝗞𝗣𝗜 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘁



Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of… pic.twitter.com/Vc2p3rX7OC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 29, 2023

On the otherhand, at around 4pm, when security forces were conducting searches in the village, they again heard sounds of gunfire from two directions – from K Munlai village and from Bethel village.



Also Read: Manipur: Fresh tension grips Imphal as protests erupt over deaths in Haraothel village

Harothel village is sandwiched in the north by K Munlai and in the south by Bethel. Till late Thursday night, security forces were conducting searches in the three places, including Harothel and sporadic firing continued till 8 PM.

Inputs suggested that armed rioters had gone into the village to carry out arson, however, casualties on both sides were unconfirmed.

Giving details of the morning firing, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, stated armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.



"Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official "Spear Corps" handle of the army said. It said the troops "responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in the cessation of firing. "Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build-up of large crowds in the area was also reported. The situation is being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.



In another tweet in the evening, the Spear Corps of the army said, "Buildup of a mob in the area to interfere with operations by security forces effectively controlled." "At approx 4 PM, troops deployed in the area heard firing from east of village K Munlai. Further, at approx 5.15 PM, an exchange of fire was reported from the direction of the village Bethel, south of National Sports University. Own columns are dominating the area to de-escalate the situation," it added.