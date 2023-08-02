Opposition leaders on August 2 met President Droupadi Murmu to seek her intervention on the ongoing Manipur issue.

The opposition parties are seeking the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing unabated.

"Today, 31 leaders of the INDIA alliance met the President over the Manipur situation. We submitted a memorandum to the President," says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at a press conference after meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Also Read: Manipur violence: INDIA alliance MPs meet Governor after relief camp visits

Some MPs of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 are part of the opposition delegation meeting the President.

Earlier a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has undertaken a two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur to assess the ground situation and extend support to the victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state.

After visiting relief camps in the violence-hit areas, the MPs held a crucial meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan on July 30.

The members of the opposition bloc, INDIA, visited several areas of Manipur on July 29 and interacted with the residents and those affected by the recent turmoil. Their visit to the relief camps was aimed at understanding the plight of the displaced and offering solidarity during these challenging times.