In a latest development in the investigation into the gruesome murder of two Manipur students in June, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals and detained two others. This development comes after a photograph of the victims surfaced on social media last week.

The four individuals under arrest include two men and two women, while the two detained individuals are both female. All six suspects are believed to have played a role in the death of the two students.

The joint operation conducted by the police and the army led to the capture of these suspects in Churachandpur, a hill district located approximately 51 kilometers from Imphal. The region had witnessed ethnic violence starting on May 3, contributing to the complexity of the case.

Following their apprehension, the security forces transported the suspects to the airport. At the airport, a CBI team was prepared to receive them. The suspects, along with the CBI investigators, boarded the last flight out of Imphal at approximately 5:45 pm, heading to Assam, where further investigations are set to take place.

The persons arrested are;

1) Paominlun Haokip

2) S Malsawn Haokip.

3) Lhingneichong Baite. (Wife of a main accused)

4) Tinnuphing.

There are two minors who were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that key suspects have been apprehended in Churachandpur. The culprits are believed to be responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi.

Taking to a microblogging site, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his satisfaction with the progress, stating, "I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today. As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed."