As many as 40 students were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on September 26 as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who went missing in July.

The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media on September 25.

The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here, police said.

The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.



Also Read: Manipur violence : Thousands of students protest brutal killing of two Meitei teens in Imphal

Earlier today, thousands of students came out to the streets to condemn the brutal killings of two Meitei students who were missing on July 6 during the peak of the present ongoing crisis.

Opposing such a heinous crime carried out to students, today from around 11 am many students, particularly from TG Higher Secondary School, Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School, and CC Higher Secondary School took to the street. They tried to proceed towards Raj Bhawan and then to CM Bungalow. However, police personnel were prevented from moving further from the distance of around 50 metres to Raj Bhawan. To quell them, police personnel fired several rounds of tear gas and smoke bombs.

The protestors stormed with slogans “We want justice”, “We condemn brutal killings of innocent students”, and “punish culprits at earliest”.

