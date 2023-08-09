A total of 40 MLAs from Manipur on August 9 submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking complete disarmament in the state.

The MLAs said that for the immediate establishment of security, simple deployment of forces is inadequate. Hence complete disarmament is the key to achieve the goal of restoring peace in the state.

''Although it is imperative to halt the violence in the peripheral areas, complete disarmament is the key to achieving this goal. The entire state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security. The confiscation of all weapons belonging to insurgent groups and Illegal armed foreign forces and those snatched from the state machinery needs to be carried out,'' they said in the memorandum.

They further suggested that in this regard, the central security forces need to adopt a more proactive approach to ensure lasting peace in the region.

They also said that there have been numerous instances of farmers going out to work their fields (to subsist) only to be fired upon by militants in elevated positions.

''The weapons that are being used by militants in these firing incidents are sophisticated military grade arms which include assault, sniper rifles, and Rocket propelled Grenades (RPGs). In many cases, these firing incidents have occurred in the presence of Central Security Forces which have failed to react appropriately or react at all. This has led to a loss of faith In these forces and the buildup of public resentment,'' the memorandum read.

Commenting on the deployment of forces, the Assam Rifles (9, 22, and 37), said that they need to be transferred from their present location of deployment while trustworthy Central forces along with state security can replace them to sanitize and neutralize to neutralize and sanitize the whole are of any and all threats to peace, security, and stability.

They also urged PM Modi to withdraw the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with all those who have violated the ground rules at the earliest recommended to remove any disadvantages for the central Forces with regard to the rules of engagement with these threats.

Speaking on the NRC, the MLAs said that the issue must be addressed politically in order to resolve this crisis of conflict.

''There are many options that can be explored. On one hand, to reassure the indigenous people of Manipur, the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) can be implemented In Manipur, sooner rather than later,'' they added.

They further urged PM, Modi, to refuse the demand for separate administration as demanded by the ITLF/ Kukis

''There is a most important point that must be made. A 'separate administration' as demanded by the ITLF/Kukis is absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances,'' they added.

They further said that to reassure all Communities, we may consider strengthening the Autonomous District Council (ADC), and conduct of regular elections (which have not been taking place) to the Hill Arca Committee (HAC) and the six existing Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).