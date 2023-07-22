In the aftermath of the shocking video that surfaced on July 19, exposing the horrifying assault and naked parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur, police have achieved another breakthrough in the investigation. The arrest of the fifth accused, identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), has been confirmed by the authorities, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

All four previously apprehended accused, allegedly part of a mob that stripped and assaulted two women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, have been remanded to 11-day police custody as of July 21.

On July 20, Manipur Police had announced the arrest of four main accused in the viral video case, stating that three more main accused involved in the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape were apprehended under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District. With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals in custody now stands at four.

The key accused, identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32), was the first to be apprehended after the distressing video garnered widespread attention on social media platforms.

The incident came to light when a shocking video of the gruesome act surfaced on the internet, leaving the entire nation in disbelief. In the footage, a mob, consisting of approximately 800-1,000 people, allegedly affiliated with Meitei organizations, descended upon B. Phainom village armed with sophisticated weapons. The violent mob vandalized and looted properties, set houses ablaze, and unleashed a brutal attack that forced five villagers to seek refuge in the forest in a desperate bid for safety.