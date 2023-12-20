On December 20, 2023, a solemn ceremony is set to take place in Churachandpur district, Manipur, where the bodies of 87 members of the Kuki community will be laid to rest.

The funeral will take place at Tribal Martyr's Park at around 11:00 AM.

This event comes after a period of ethnic violence that has shaken the state, leading to significant loss of life and widespread displacement.

The unrest in Manipur began on May 3rd when clashes erupted between the Kuki and the predominant Hindu Meitei communities.

The violence was sparked by a dispute over affirmative action measures and was further fueled by long-standing grievances of the Kuki people, who felt marginalized and labelled as outsiders by the government.



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The conflict led to the burning of 4,786 houses and the vandalism of 386 religious structures, leaving more than 70,000 people displaced.

In a poignant act of mourning and remembrance, the mass burial for the Kuki-Zo members whose bodies were airlifted from Imphal morgues will take place under the theme "You Sacrifice Your Today For Our Tomorrow" at Martyr's Cemetery.

The community has faced a long and tumultuous eight months since the violence broke out, and this ceremony marks a significant moment for the Kukis as they honour those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The ceremony in Churachandpur is a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues that have led to such tragic outcomes.

It underscores the need for genuine reconciliation and the recognition of the Kuki community's rights and grievances to pave the way for lasting peace in the region.