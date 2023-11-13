Nine Meitei extremist organisations mostly operating from Manipur banned by the government

The move has been taken as the government feels these organisations are indulging in attacks on and killing of security forces, police and civilians in Manipur.

The Centre on Monday declared several ‘Meitei’ extremism organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to curb their “secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities”, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).



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“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Meitei extremist organisations, namely - the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), the Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the ‘Red Army’, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) along with all their factions, wings and front organisations, as unlawful associations,” a notification issued by the MHA stated on Monday.