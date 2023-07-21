Renowned actor and politician Kamal Haasan voiced strong concern over the recent incidents of violence in Manipur, stating that the "Breakdown of Constitutional machinery" demands the imposition of President's rule. Reacting to the distressing video of women paraded naked in Manipur , Haasan called for quick action to restore peace and justice in the region.

The turmoil in Manipur has drawn widespread outrage across the nation, with citizens expressing their anger over the violence against women in the state. A video from Manipur, dated two months back, resurfaced on July 19, showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men. The incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, just one day after violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Prominent Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar and Richa Chadha, joined the chorus of condemnation against the violent acts.

Director Pa Ranjith, known for his vocal stance on social issues, took to Twitter to express his deep concern. He highlighted that the ongoing riots between the Meitei and Kuki have caused massive displacement, civilian casualties, and sexual violence. Ranjith further emphasized the significance of the situation, with internet services being shut down across the state.

Ranjith condemned the silence and insensitivity of the BJP-led governments in both the state and the Centre, calling it unacceptable and a shame in a democracy.