Amid the ongoing ethenic rift in Manipur, the people of the Meitei community in the valley did not celebrate Ningol Chakkouba for the first time in the history of the state.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals Herajit Singh said, "We are all saddened by the incident in Manipur and therefore this time we are not celebrating Ningol Chakouba after Diwali. Because many of our sisters were martyred in the Manipur incident, we brothers could not save those who were killed. That is why we are breaking this tradition this time."



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Ningol Chakouba, also known as Ningol Chakkouba or Hiyangei Nini Paanba (Meitei for 'second day of Hiyaangei'), is a traditional Meitei festival, celebrated by the Meitei people on the second lunar day of Hiyangei (October–November) month of Meitei calendar.

It is celebrated in the theme of strengthening the bond of love between married ningol (Meitei for 'ladies') and their paternal families.

In addition, it is also celebrated in many Indian cities, outside Manipur, including Shillong, and Silchar, among many others.