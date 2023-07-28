The All Bazar Community and Traders on July 28 organized a sit-in protest at Thangal Bazar in Imphal West, demanding the swift restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The protest witnessed a significant turnout of non-Manipuri residents and traders belonging to various communities, including Sikh and Jain, all joining hands to raise their voice for peace.

The sit-in demonstration, organized in collaboration with the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), conveyed a clear message that the ongoing crisis in the region can only be addressed through an amicable resolution, which requires the establishment of lasting peace.

Dolly Jain, one of the impassioned protestors, addressed the media on the sidelines of the protest, emphasizing that the demands for peace and harmony transcend barriers of caste, creed, and community. She lamented the instability that has plagued the beautiful state of Manipur for far too long, urging everyone to come together and focus on restoring normalcy while praying for peace and harmony.

"Manipur holds tremendous potential and can become one of the top cities in the world. However, to unlock this potential, we need a stable and harmonious environment. Peace is the only path forward for progress, and every section of society must contribute to achieving this stability," expressed Gagandeep, another fervent participant in the protest.

The protestors conveyed their messages through powerful placards that read, "Save Education," "Stop Killing Innocent People," "We Want Non-Violence," and "Forget and Forgive - We Are All Brothers and Sisters." These messages reflect the collective longing for an end to violence and a fresh start towards building a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.