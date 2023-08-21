The Manipur Police on August 21 said that they have taken all measures for the movement of goods-laden vehicles along National Highway (NH) 37.

''Movement of 171 vehicles along NH-37 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,'' the state police said in an official statement.

The police said that a total of 129 Nakas were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 1369 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

Further giving details about the incidents of arson, the police that in the intervening night of August 20 and 21, unknown miscreants set on fire four abandoned houses, at Langol in Imphal West District.

''District Police and fire service rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the arson,'' the statement added.

Besides this, the police also carried out search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts and recovered seven arms and 81 ammunition from Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.